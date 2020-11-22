Bhopal: BMC team attacked for removing encroachments, officer injured

A team of Bhopal Municipal Corportion (BMC) that had gone to remove encroachment from JK Road was attacked by men and women on Sunday. A BMC encroachment officer received injuries on his hand after a fight broke out. The BMC officials called police to intervene.

About 50 hand carts and stalls were placed illegally along JK Road in Govindpura industrial area. The team of BMC had gone to remove the encroachment after BMC officials were informed that it was turning into an accident zone. However, the local residents resisted the the drive and tried to prevent teams from taking away hand carts, kiosks. The protestors damaged their kiosks during the fight to oppose the drive and said they were not obstructing any road.

The BMC team reached the venue at 11 am. They started razing shanties and pulling away handcarts and other makeshift arrangements from the area. Soon, a large number of men and women surrounded them and began arguing with the team. Encroachment removal officer Nasir Khan and his team tried to explain them their stand but it escalated into a fight.

Ashoka Garden police station ASI Rajkumar Gautam said BMC teams also retaliated and it turned into a group clash. The teams thus could not complete anti-encroachment drive. The BMC staff informed Dial-100 service about the clash and police reached the spot. The Ashoka Garden police brought the men and women to police station. They have taken applications from both the sides and have initiated a probe.