Madhya Pradesh: 35K Students Of 450 Government Schools Get Uniform At Last | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After waiting for two long years, over 35K students studying at 450 government primary and middle schools finally got their uniforms.

However, students from over 75 schools in Tirla and Jolana Sankul Centres are still waiting for their uniforms and they are anticipating that they might get their uniforms soon.

Meanwhile, school kids and their parents are not happy with the quality of uniforms, as many of them claim that they are yet to get uniforms for the year 2021–22, while on the other hand, Rajesh Solanki, responsible for distribution of uniforms at Janpad Shiksha Kendra here, claimed that they distributed uniforms for the year 2021–22.

Sources in the education department admitted of a big mess in this. On contacting some of the school teachers and principals on condition of anonymity, they said that the students are yet to get uniforms for 2021–22. There is no record of this in school, nor have they received the uniforms for 2021-22.

The parents also said that their children have not received the uniform for 2021-22. While discussing with Rajesh Solanki, he said that the distribution of uniforms for 2021-22 in the schools was done by Livelihood Mission last year. It is clear from the statements of both parties that the issue is a matter for serious investigation.

Read Also MP: Striking Railwaymen To Take Out Candle Light March In Ujjain Today

Class 5 & 8 students did not get uniforms, dept says amount deposited in their bank account Even though the distribution of uniforms for the academic session 2022-2023 has been done from class 2 to 4 and from 6 to 7, the uniforms have not been distributed to the students of class 5 and 8.

The department says that the amount of Rs 600 has been deposited in the bank accounts of the students in these two classes. Teachers have told the students of class 5 and 8 to check the amount of uniform in their bank accounts.

Some teachers, on condition of anonymity, said that the amount has been deposited in the accounts of some students in class 5 and 8. While some have still not received the amount in their bank account.

Students unhappy with the uniform

The uniforms for the academic session 2022-2023 were distributed in the academic session 2023-2024. In this, the uniforms given to the students of classes 2 to 4 and 6 and 7 were half-pants and shirts instead of full-pants and shirts. Most of the children were not happy with the uniform they received.

Read Also Bhopal: Justice Sudhir Agrawal Transferred From NGT Central Bench

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)