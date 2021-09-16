Madhya Pradesh: 32% students do not report to colleges in second round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 32 per cents students, who were allocated seats in undergraduate courses in the second round of centralised online counselling did not report to their respective colleges.

According to Department of Higher Education data, a total of 1,15,258 students were allocated seats in different government and private colleges across the state. Of those, more than 78,000 students reported to the colleges and paid fees for confirmation of their admission.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat said that nearly 68 per cent of students reported to colleges and got their admission confirmed in the second round of counselling.

He stated that now students who have not got admission will have to try their luck in college-level counselling (CLC). The CLC round will begin from September 17 for undergraduate courses.

For post-graduate courses, the registration for CLC round started on Wednesday. The registration will continue till September 20. The colleges will release their merit list on September 25. The colleges will give admission to students on the basis of merit list. The admission process for PG courses will close on September 30.

Last date to apply for BEd, MEd

For those who had not applied for admission in teacher education programmes like BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd should act now. Thursday is the deadline for registering for teacher education programme. “The registration window for teacher education courses will shut on Thursday. Since it’s the last round of centralised online counselling, students who miss the bus will have to wait for one year for admission,” Silawat said.

