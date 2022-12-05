e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 3 tractor-trolleys seized in raid against illegal sand mining, 7 booked in Guna

During interrogation, drivers were identified as Jitendra Kushwaha, Govind Meena and Radheshyam Meena, of Barkheda village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In latest action against sand mafia on Parvati banks, three sand-laden tractor-trolleys engaged in sand mining were seized in Kumbhraj. A total of seven people, including driver and owner of vehicles (engaged in transporting sand) have been booked under sections 379, 414, 109 of the IPC and sections 4(A), 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (development and regulations) Act. Acting on a tip off, police intercepted three tractor-trolleys engaged in transporting mined sand to Khatkiya village under the Kumbhraj police station. During interrogation, drivers were identified as Jitendra Kushwaha, Govind Meena and Radheshyam Meena, of Barkheda village. They failed to produce documents related to transporting of sand. Further investigation revealed that Mahendra Singh Meena of Khedli Tanka and Chandrakala Meena were identified as owners of tractor-trolleys. Police have impounded seized vehicles and booked seven miscreants (including owners and drivers) under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Mines and Minerals Act. Further investigation to unearth illegal sand mining would continue in future as well.

