Madhya Pradesh: 2,483 COVID-19 cases recorded; 29 die, 1,713 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,483 coronavirus cases, taking the statewide count to 90,730, health officials said.

With 29 more fatalities, the death toll went up to 1,791, they said.

Of them, five patient each died in Indore and Bhopal, four in Neemuch, three each in Gwalior and Jabalpur, two in Sagar and one each in Khargone, Morena, Betul, Rewa, Jhabua, Dewas and Tikamgarh, the officials said.

Also, 1,713 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 67,711, they said.

At 379, Indore reported the highest number of infections in the state, followed by 244 cases in Bhopal, 227 cases in Jabalpur and 185 in Gwalior.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 17,161 while the deaths increased to 463.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 13,431 and fatalities at 329.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 7,825 and 6,441, respectively.

At 5,162, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Gwalior and Bhopal have 2,094 and 1,769 such patients, respectively, the officials said.

The state now has 7,020 active containment zones.

So far in September, 26,765 new coronavirus cases and 397 fatalities were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 90,730, new cases 2,483, deaths 1,791, discharged 67,711, active cases 21,228, number of tested people so far 17,00,929.