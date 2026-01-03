 MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam

MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam

The event will be presided over by Vallabh Bhanshali (Mumbai), founder of Sukh Shakti Dham and Desh Apnayen Sahyog Foundation. The event will also witness the presence of Chetanya Kasyap, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of MP, and Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus of the Torrent Group, as special guests.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Sukh Shakti Dham', a premier Meditation and Inspiration Centre dedicated to "The Inner Journey, peace of Mind and Ethical Living " established by the Satya Vigyan Foundation, Mumbai, will be inaugurated on Sunday, January 4.

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors will inaugurate the landmark spiritual and social initiative 'Sukh Shakti Dham' at Bibrod in Ratlam?. 

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Organising committee member Mukesh Jain and Gustad Anklesaria informed that the ceremony will be graced by NR Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys and Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors, as the Chief Guests.

The event will be presided over by Vallabh Bhanshali (Mumbai), Founder of Sukh Shakti Dham and Desh Apnayen Sahyog Foundation.?The event will also witness the presence of Chetanya Kasyap, Cabinet Minister, Govt of MP and Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus of the Torrent Group as Special Guests.?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra BJP’s Ravindra Chavan Admits Regret Over Ajit Pawar’s Induction
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
MTNL Floats RFP To Sell Kemps Corner Office Property For ₹25.71 Crore
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Thane Developer To Refund ₹7.92 Lakh For Delay In Sale Agreement Registration

Founder Vallabh Bhanshali stated that this is the first time such a centre, dedicated to all sections of society, is being launched in Ratlam. It aims to reconnect individuals with mental peace and moral values amidst the chaos of modern life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam

MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam

Indore News: 3, Including A Woman, Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Over ₹2 Lakh

Indore News: 3, Including A Woman, Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Over ₹2 Lakh

Indore News: Couple With 2 Kids Injured as Truck Runs Over Bike

Indore News: Couple With 2 Kids Injured as Truck Runs Over Bike

MP News: People Living In Akhand Bharat Have Same DNA, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

MP News: People Living In Akhand Bharat Have Same DNA, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Indore News: 40K Electric Vehicles Consume About 80K Units Of Power Daily In Indore

Indore News: 40K Electric Vehicles Consume About 80K Units Of Power Daily In Indore