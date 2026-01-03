MP News: Sukh Shakti Dham To Be Inaugurated Today In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Sukh Shakti Dham', a premier Meditation and Inspiration Centre dedicated to "The Inner Journey, peace of Mind and Ethical Living " established by the Satya Vigyan Foundation, Mumbai, will be inaugurated on Sunday, January 4.

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors will inaugurate the landmark spiritual and social initiative 'Sukh Shakti Dham' at Bibrod in Ratlam?.

Organising committee member Mukesh Jain and Gustad Anklesaria informed that the ceremony will be graced by NR Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys and Abhay Firodia, Chairman of Force Motors, as the Chief Guests.

The event will be presided over by Vallabh Bhanshali (Mumbai), Founder of Sukh Shakti Dham and Desh Apnayen Sahyog Foundation.?The event will also witness the presence of Chetanya Kasyap, Cabinet Minister, Govt of MP and Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus of the Torrent Group as Special Guests.?

Founder Vallabh Bhanshali stated that this is the first time such a centre, dedicated to all sections of society, is being launched in Ratlam. It aims to reconnect individuals with mental peace and moral values amidst the chaos of modern life.