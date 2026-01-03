MP News: Congress To Protest Vijayvargiya’s Remark In Suwasra | Representative image

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party announced a symbolic protest by ringing bells outside the residence of Suwasra BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang on Sunday at 1:30 pm.

The protest is being organised in response to Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s controversial “ghanta” remark made while replying to a journalist’s question on the Indore water contamination tragedy.

The agitation is being held on the instructions of Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and at the call of District Congress President Mahendra Gurjar, with Assembly candidate Rakesh Patidar expected to be present.

Congress leaders alleged that the minister’s comment was insensitive and authoritarian, especially in light of the tragic incident in Indore, where 15 people reportedly lost their lives and around 2,800 others fell ill after consuming sewage-contaminated water supplied by the BJP-ruled municipal corporation.

Calling the remark inhuman and disrespectful to the victims, Congress leaders accused both the Modi-led Central government and the Mohan Yadav-led state government of being indifferent to public suffering. The party stated that the bell-ringing protest aims to draw attention to the seriousness of the issue and demand accountability.