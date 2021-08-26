Madhya Pradesh: 228th India-International Mega Trade Fair in city from Aug 27

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the 228th edition of the India-International Mega-Trade Fair is being organised in the city from August 27 to September 5. Entrepreneurs of 8 countries and 12 states are participating in the fair.

The fair is being organised jointly by the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) and Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries. AIMP president Pramod Dafaria and secretary Sunil Vyas and member of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries and trade fair coordinator Chidrup Shah and Tapan Ghosh informed the media about the plans here on Wednesday.

Dafaria and Shah said that the fair would be organised at Abhay Prashal, where the state’s MSME minister, OP Saklecha, and MP Shankar Lalwani would inaugurate it at 4.30 pm on Friday. They said that, for the first time, the fair is being organised in the city. Over 25,000 different products will be displayed, which will give the feel of a grand exhibition. Manufacturers from 8 different countries and 12 states will display their products. In view of the Covid situation, only 80 stalls have been accommodated in this mega-fair, through which various advanced products will be exchanged at this 10-day exhibition.

Secretary Vyas said that this event would benefit people associated with industry, business and that industrialists and manufacturers will be able to interact with the top personalities of industry and abroad.

Chidrup Shah of the organising committee said that entry would be free for visitors but with full Covid protocols.

Major attractions of the fair

Dafaria said that the fair would include dry fruits from Afghanistan; spices, asafoetida (heeng), saffron, ceramics from Turkey; perfumes from Dubai; textile items, including sarees, from Bangladesh; steam iron from Singapore; artificial jewellery from Thailand; and home utility products from Indonesia

Similarly, 12 states—including Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, UP, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Orissa and Gujarat —will have special products, such as marble, homemade products, sarees and so forth

Owing to the turmoil in Afghanistan, products from there will be displayed here by traders from Delhi

