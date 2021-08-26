Madhya Pradesh: Most of Customs procedures made online: Commissioner

Indore (Madhya Pradewsh): Sameer Chitkara, newly appointed Customs Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has stated that to offer ease of operations to exporters, most of the departmental procedures had been made online.

Chitkara said this to a visiting delegation of the Tax Practitioners’ Association (TPA) who met him on Wednesday. TPA president CA Manoj Gupta and secretary CA JP Saraf, CA Manoj P Gupta and CA Sunil P Jain were present during the interaction. TPA president Gupta and secretary Saraf welcomed Chitkara with a floral bouquet.

After the creation of the post of Customs Commissioner for MP-CG, for the first time, a full-fledged Customs Commissioner has been appointed and its separate office has been set up in the Nipania area. So far, the Central Excise-cum-Central GST Commissioner had held the charge of Customs Commissioner also. Chitkara is a 1997 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and he has a B. Tech degree. Before assuming charge of Customs Commissioner, Chitkara was Commissioner (Audit), Central Excise, in the city.

CA Saraf said that, during the meeting, Chitkara said that, to make exports and imports easier, most of the procedures of the department had been made online. Despite this, if anyone comes across any problems, he or she can approach the office of the Customs Commissioner.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:08 AM IST