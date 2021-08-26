Madhya Pradesh: Many colonies will go water-less on Aug 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several colonies in the city will have to go without water on August 28 as Indore Municipal Corporation is going to impose a 24-hour shutdown on August 27 for installation of a flow meter on Kesarbagh Road, near the Bijalpur control-room.

“The shutdown for Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II will be imposed from 8 am on August 27 to 8 am on August 28. During the shutdown, the work of installing a 900-mm diameter flow meter on Kesarbagh Road will be done by Ramki Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad,” said Narmada project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava.

In many areas, water supply will be hit due to stoppage of Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps. Supply of water to colonies connected with 15 overhead water tanks will be hit. The colonies connected to overhead tanks are Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, MOG Line, Scheme No. 103, Chhatribagh, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Gandhi Hall, and Malhar Ashram and these will have to go without water.

This is the third time this month that a shutdown will be imposed for installation of a flow meter.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:03 AM IST