Madhya Pradesh: 20K people in 35 villages to get smooth power supply in Khargone district

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar Indore said that the line had to pass from forest areas so they have to first take permission from Union ministry.

“West Discom paid Rs 2.74 crore as compensation to the forest after which they got approval for installing the line,” he added.

After obtaining permission, the company undertook the task of installing line in difficult terrain. The task was carried out under supervision of five engineers including superintendent engineer DK Gathe, executive engineer Anoop Joshi and Khargone STC team in-charge SS Verma.

Three 11 KV feeders are now being connected from the Titrania grid. Tomar said that the grid will be inaugurated in the first week of March. Around Rs 3.1 crore has been spent on grid and line work.

Khargone collector Anugraha P inspected the grid on Friday and hailed the the power company officers and employees for the feat.