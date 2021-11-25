Madhya Pradesh: 200-yr-old school building in Chhavni to get a face-lift

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 200-year-old school in the Chhavni area that has a deep connect with the freedom movement and has seen many famous people studying there has been declared as a heritage building will be renovated by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Government Boys Higher Secondary School (Sanyogitaganj) principal Rajkumar Chelani as the school has been declared as a heritage monument, it won't be demolished. Rather, they damaged portions would be repaired. The IMC has allocated Rs 2 crore for the project.

Initially, the renovation work will start with three rooms of the school. As soon as this work gets over, the next three rooms will be taken up, principal Chelani said.

Till the time the renovation work is going on, some of the classrooms would be shifted to new rooms built on the school premises, the principal added.

It is possible that there would be two shifts so that studies are not disturbed and renovation work can be done without any inconvenience, added principal Chelani.

Journey from Anglo Vernacular Middle School to Sanyogitaganj

This school was established in 1826. The school was started as Anglo Vernacular Middle School and in the second half of the 19th century, the school was affiliated to the University of Calcutta as a high school. Till 1905, the students of this school were appearing in the entrance examination of Calcutta University.

From 1905 to 1930 it was affiliated to Allahabad University, and from 1930 to 1950 it was affiliated to Ajmer Board and from 1950-51 to Madhya Bharat Board and at present the school is affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. In 1951 , this school was converted into a Higher Secondary School.

Famous alumni of school

1. Famous comedian Johnny Walker (Badruddin),

2. Famous cricketer Captain Mushtaq Ali,

3. Famous painter Maqbool Fida Hussain,

4. Table tennis player Jal Godrej

5. Film writer Salim Khan and others have studied from this school.

Freedom fighters hanged in school

Many freedom fighters have also studied in this school. The British rulers used to hang freedom fighters, often in front of the children, from a tamarind tree in the school premises. Nearby there used to be a drain, which was called Khooni Nala. It is said that some people were shot and their bodies were thrown into the nullah, hence named Khooni Nala.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:07 AM IST