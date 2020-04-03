Madhya Pradesh: 20 coronavirus suspects test negative in Jaora

Jaora: The administration has placed about 17 people from Husein Tekri who came in contact with one person who was a Covid-19 suspect and died in isolation.

The young man who died hailed from Jaora. He was admitted to Ratlam Civil Hospital as he was a suspect the administration collected samples of 17 people who came in his contact. However, to the relief of administration they all have tested negative.

On the night of March 29, a young man who had returned from Rajasthan, was referred to Ratlam Civil Hospital after he showed symptoms of corona. But he died on Tuesday evening. Apart from these 17 samples, three other samples were sent to Indore and Bhopal for tests. All have tested negative.

Apart from this, villagers are working on their own level to deal with the crisis. In Kalukheda vilage, Kakesingh Chandravat distributed free sanitizer to the villagers to protect them from the deadly virus. He requested the villagers to finish the essential tasks and only enter the house after sanitizing themselves. He also asked them to wash their hands regularly

Pradeep Soni of Kalukheda village passed away at on Wednesday. The administration allowed 20 people to participate in the last rites within the norms of social distancing. Panchayat secretary Bihari Lal Anjana made the villagers aware of the preventive measures against corona and distributed masks.