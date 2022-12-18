Madhya Pradesh: 19 years on, Burhanpur still awaits a district jail; Chitnis writes letter to HM Narottam Mishra

Archana Chitnis |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesperson and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis has sent a letter to the state home minister who came to Burhanpur, demanding the construction of a district jail in Burhanpur.

Narottam Mishra immediately discussed the issue with DGP, Jail.

He directed that the relevant file be presented again to the finance ministry and be included in the March 2023 budget. Earlier, the finance department was asked by the higher officials to cancel the file.

Chitnis said in the letter that almost 19 years have passed since Burhanpur became a district, but Burhanpur is the only district in the state where the district jail has not been constructed to date.

Due to the non-availability of a district jail, prisoners from Burhanpur have to be taken to Khandwa district jail which is about 80 kilometres away.

These prisoners have to be transported for hearing in Burhanpur court from time to time and taken back to Khandwa and there is always a possibility of an accident on the way.

Chitnis said that the detailed estimate for the construction of the district jail had been prepared and presented in September 2017 by the Public Works Department, PIU Burhanpur.

A provision of Rs 9 crore was also kept in the budget for the year 2017-18, but due to the non-receipt of administrative approval for the work, the said amount could not be used. Chitnis requested Minister Mishra to give administrative approval for the construction work of the district jail in Burhanpur.