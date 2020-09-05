Madhya Pradesh: 1,636 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths, 1,392 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,636 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 71,880, health officials said.

The highest 284 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 172 in Bhopal, 160 in Gwalior and 116 in Jabalpur.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,543 after 30 patients succumbed since Friday evening, they said.

Of these, four each died in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior, three in Raisen, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Shahdol and Alirajpur and one each in Ratlam, Betul, Chhindwara, Shajapur and Singrauli, officials said.

On the other hand, 1,392 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the state during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 284 to 14,315, and death toll to 415.

Bhopal has recorded 11,437 COVID-19 patients including 304 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 6,214 and 4,738.

At 4,004, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,574 such cases.

Coronavirus cases were reported from all 52 districts in the past 24 hours. All districts have active cases.

There are 5,882 active containment zones in the state.

In the first five days of September, 7,915 new coronavirus cases and 149 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 71,880, New cases 1,636, Death toll 1,543, Recovered 54,649, Active cases 15,688, Total number of people tested 14,94,848.