Madhya Pradesh: 15 people sustain injuries as a van overturned on road

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A magic van overturned at Bagh bypass Gadbori road on Monday evening in which 15 passengers were injured.

All injured hailed from Piplava and Ghodaliya villages. They were returning to their native place from Monday Haat at Bagh village in Dhar district.

The injured said that the vehicle was at high speed. The driver of the van lost its control and failed to navigate the curve. As a result, the vehicle went off road and overturned. After the accident, the driver escaped from the scene.

On getting the information police rushed to the spot. After that the police called the ambulance and shifted all injured to Bagh health Centre for treatment.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:11 PM IST