Madhya Pradesh: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, 2,046 recover; 29 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,460 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after adding 1,720 infections, taking its total tally to 1,37,098, a health official said.

With 29 fatalities, the total toll went up to 2,463.

Five of the 29 deaths occurred each in Indore and Bhopal, while three patients died each in Jabalpur and Sagar.

Two people succumbed to the infection each in Gwalior and Khargone while one death each is reported from Ratlam, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Satna, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Tikamgarh and Panna.

A total of 2,046 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 1,15,878.

At 454, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by 154 infections in Bhopal, 153 in Jabalpur and 36 cases in Gwalior, the official said.

Indore's caseload has now reached 26,383 including 597 deaths, while Bhopal's total tally stood at 18,519 with 407 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 10,879 and 10,578 cases, respectively, so far. Indore now has 4,439 active cases, while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,044 and 1,550 such cases, respectively," he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases: 1,37,098, new cases: 1,460, deaths: 2,463, recovered: 1,15,878, active cases: 18,757, number of people tested so far 22,32,079.