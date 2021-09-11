Madhya Pradesh: 100% locals get first dose of anti-Covid jab in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Cent pent locals of the Pipalrawan have received the first dose of anti-corona vaccine. On Thursday, on behalf of the Municipal Council, accountant Ashok Parmar handed over the certificate of completion of 100% target for the first dose to the naib tehsildar Sunil Peediyar.

Employees Ajesh Dumane, Kailash Sisodiya, Hitesh Patel and others were present on this occasion. The first and second wave of novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the country.

The severity of the second wave lead to unprecedented loss of life across the country. People are still reeling with the financial distress caused by the two lockdowns which were imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Panic prevailed among the people across the entire country due to corona outbreak which is due to complete two years soon. This year anti-coronavirus vaccine is being administered to every adult of the country to protect against Covid-19 infection.

