Madhya Pradesh: 10 more test positive for coronavirus in Kukshi

Sunday dealt a major blow to the hopes of people in Kukshi who were anticipating that their village will turned into a green zone by the end of Lockdown 3.0 as 10 more persons tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information, samples of 10 persons who are present at quarantine centre in the village have been sent for testing couple of days back. Officials informed that nine out of this 10 already present at the quarantine centre, while one undergoing treatment. With 10 new cases, total number of patients in Dhar district raised to 106.

So far 70 patients got discharged from the hospital after they overcome the disease, while two succumbed to the disease, now 34 patients are either present at the quarantine centres or undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar said that he and his team are regularly inspecting the town. The administration is trying its best to let people stay indoors and provide essential items at doorstep.

Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar, station in-charge Kamal Singh Panwar, chief municipal council Ravindra Borde, block medical officer in-charge Dr Narendra Pawaiya and others are a part of SDM Kumar’s team.