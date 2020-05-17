Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona pandemic MNREGA helps in greening Dharampuri

At a time when the daily news is dominated by the coronavirus (Covid-19), travel restrictions, the news that hillocks situated outside Dharampuri village in Dhar district are turning green comes as a pleasant surprise to the people who are living in fear of pandemic since past two months.

Spread over 40-hectare land in Kunda village under Dharampuri block, as many 15,000 plants growing on the hillocks. It's a big thing for Nimar people, especially during the summer season.

Administration here arranged labourers to take care of this plants under under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MNREGA) and water for irrigation purpose arranged from the lake situated near.

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has arranged for power supply in one-kilometre radius for watering the plants on hillock.

District panchayat CEO Santosh Verma said that persons employed under the scheme were watering about 15,000 plants from a nearby pond. Since the plants are growing, commissioner Tripathi has helped provide electricity for irrigation. The work is going on in 600 gram panchayats. Over 1.5 lakh saplings were planted last year. Under MNREGA, around 88,000 labourers are working since April 20.

Six hundred saplings have also been planted in one hectare area, which is being looked after by gram panchayat.