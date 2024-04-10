Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mandatory To Print Name Of Printer On Pamphlets, Posters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

If violations are found, legal action will be taken against the concerned. There is a provision to punish violators with imprisonment up to 6 months, fine up to Rs 2,000 or both. This was informed in the meeting cum training of publishers and printers held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh. In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain and Joint Director Public Relations Dr. RR Patel was also present.

On this occasion, information was given about Section 127 (a) of the Representation of the Peoples’ Act-1951 and the guidelines issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India. Instructions were given in the meeting that section 127 (a) of the Representation of the People Act-1951 and the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India should be strictly followed. In case of non-compliance, action will be taken against the concerned.FIt will be necessary to submit copies of the published material to the District Election Office and Expenditure Accounts Branch. On the basis of printed and published material, the expenditure will be added to the expenditure account of the candidate.

No publisher or printer should publish such material which violates the code of conduct. Any objectionable material including spreading hatred in society and inciting religious sentiments should not be published under any circumstances. Instructions were also given to provide information to the District Election Office in the prescribed format.