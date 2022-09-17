Lawyers protest attack, go on indefinite strike in Neemuch

Representative Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The lawyers in Neemuch, have decided to go on an indefinite strike to protest against a violent attack on one of the lawyers. The unanimous decision of strike was announced following a meeting of the District Counsel's Association at court premises.

As per the details, the lawyer was treated in an abusive manner and even attacked by people in court premises. Following which, police filed a case against the lawyer, Angered by the violent attack on the lawyer, members of the District Bar Association held a meeting on Saturday. Expressing strong resentment in the meeting, all the member advocates passed a resolution stating non-cooperation with police officials.

During this, the lawyers also raised slogans outside the court premises. Members also decided to hold an indefinite strike protesting against violent attacks on lawyers until police withdrew the FIR registered against the lawyer. Meanwhile, it was also decided that no lawyer will plead any case nor will any notary or typist file any application in court premises.

Read Also Neemuch: 2 held for sending obscene messages to women