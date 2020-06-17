Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 18

Ten more test positive in Khargone, 33 under treatment

Khargone reported 10 new novel coronavirus patients on Wednesday after district got the test report of 111 test reports. As per the information, from the chief medical and health officer’s office, department sent 111 samples for testing. Out of this, 101 were tested negative, while remaining 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, nine patients got discharged from the hospital after they were cured.

With this total number of confirmed cases in the district raised to 238. So far, 179 persons got discharge after they recovered, while 14 succumbed to the disease. At present 45 persons are undergoing treatment and they are said to be stable. Beside, district has 33 containment areas.

13 new cases in Neemuch, tally 415

With the arrival of 13 new reports of patients tested for coronavirus, the tally has reached 415 in the district. Nine out of these belong to Jawad and four, to Neemuch.

Due to the spurt in cases the locals are avoiding going out. Although the administration and police are trying their best to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but new cases are emerging daily.

Kukshi is now corona-free

Tuesday turned out to be a sigh of relief for Kukshi residents as 12 out of 12 samples sent out for testing have turned negative. The city is now free from coronavirus. After a COVID-19 positive woman succumbed to the disease, the area of her residence was sealed and contained. Health department collected samples of the people living in the area, which have all tested negative. The area will soon be open and will no more be a containment area. The health department has collected about 188 samples till date, out of which 46 were positive. Out of the positive cases, 43 have recovered and discharged and three succumbed to coronavirus. SDM Vivek Kumar said that the citizens need to be alert and follow social distancing. He urged everyone to wear masks and follow the guidelines released by health department and administration.