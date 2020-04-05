Latest coronavirus news from Indore on 6 April

Door-to-door survey at Narayanpura, Ranipura from today

Health department will launch a door-to-door survey at Nayapura and Ranipura from Monday as a pilot project to get the details of the people living in the area, number of family members in each family and their family history.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, about 40 health workers of 20 teams were trained to use the application and to enter the data collected in the app so that it can be monitored on real time.

“We have trained the health workers at Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Collector Manish Singh too addressed the health workers to motivate them in these hard times,” he said.

After trial in this ward, the survey will be launched across the city in the areas which are epicenters.

Meanwhile, Dr Jadia said that as many as 1500 people were screened on Sunday out of which 500 people were directed to remain home quarantine while 16 were sent to isolation centre.

“We have taken as many as 50 samples on Sunday. Screening of the patients is continued and we believe that situation will come under control soon,” he added.

1513 samples received in MGMMC, 1207 tested

According to MGM Medical College administration, 1513 samples were received in the college between March 21 and April 4. These samples were of Indore and other districts of Indore and Ujjain division.

Out of these 1513 samples, 1207 have been tested yet and other samples are still in progress.

Out of these 1207 samples, 768 samples were tested in Indore, 96 in GMC Bhopal and 343 in AIIMS-Bhopal. College administration claimed that report of 692 samples was found negative and report of about 250 samples in pending with AIIMS-Bhopal and GMC-Bhopal.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said that they have increased the capacity of testing up to 200 samples in a day and now no samples will be sent to Bhopal for testing.

Junior docs found negative

Amid all bad news, good news for the staff of MY Hospital and MGM Medical College administration is that most of the doctors who had come in contact with the 28-year-old junior doctor tested positive few days ago, found negative.

As many as 22 junior doctors and nursing and paramedical staff was sent to quarantine after being in contact with the positive patient.

Moreover, initial sample report of the junior doctor of gynecology department is also tested negative and she will be discharged from the hospital after her second report found negative.

Doctors, especially of gynecology department heaved a sigh of relief as they were having high chances of being infected.