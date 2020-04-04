Indore stone pelting: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciates sherni doctors, calls them real McCoy

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday talked over phone to the two women doctors, who were attacked by a mob at Tat Patti Bakhal on April 2 when they went to screen people for coronavirus infection, and praised their determination towards their work and dubbed them as “the real McCoy”.

“The very next day of the incident you both went to the screen people again in the same locality not thinking of your lives. You both are the real McCoy. Your grit is out strength. With such grit and determination, we will win the battle against coronavirus,” he told the duo doctors.

The brave hearts of the health department Dr Trapti Katdare and Dr Zakiya Sayyed along with others had gone to Tat Patti Bakhal on April 2 to screen residents for coronavirus.

But somebody spread some wrong message among people who lost their tempers and attacked the duo doctors. They pelted stones on the health department team forcing them to flee the locality.

The incident made national headlines and eight people were arrested. National Security Act was imposed on four of them.

Two days of the incident, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday met the duo doctors and lauded them for not showing courage and going again to the same locality the very next day to screen the residents.

He told the duo doctors that the CM wanted to talk to them. “He had asked me to me to meet both of you and then make him talk to you over phone,” Vijayvargiya told the duo and then called up the CM.

After the CM was done talking to the duo doctors, he asked Vijayvargiya to give him day-to-day report of Indore which is seeing spike in coronavirus cases.