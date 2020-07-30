Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 31

Patients with mild or no symptoms to be treated at home in Ratlam

Corona positive persons with very light symptoms or no symptoms have been started to be home quarantined instead of institutional admission. A meeting was held at the control room presided over by the district collector Ruchika Chauhan in which directives were issued in case of home isolation of Covid-19 positive patients.

In a press release district collector Chauhan informed that before home isolation of Covid-19 positive, rapid response team will inspect the house whether home isolation is possible as per needs.

A Kit will be made available to home isolated positive patient which will have pulse ox meter and distance thermometer. Doctors will be connected with the patient through video calling and will monitor the patient condition. In case of serious symptoms developed during home isolation of COVID-19 positive then patient will be shifted to the hospital, it is further informed.

44 under treatment, 12 discharged

Twelve covid-19 patients were discharged on Thursday from Government Medical College (GMC) after recovery. Now, 44 patients are under treatment in the GMC Hospital which include six patients in the ICU informed Dean GMC Dr Sanjay Dixit on Thursday evening.

Ujjain division commissioner Anand Sharma on Thursday reached GMC where process of appointment of two associate professors at the GMC was completed, informed Dr Dixit.

Meanwhile, an official press release said that on Wednesday evening six more tested positive for corona which includes five cases from city and one case from Jaora. Around 300 samples reports are awaited. On Wednesday evening two residents of the city were found positive in Indore where they were admitted in the hospital, official information added. The number of containment areas has gone up to 98 in the district as per health bulletin of July 29 evening.

18 of two families test +ve in Sardarpur

Corona cases in the town are on the rise as 18 members of two neighbouring families in Amjhera have tested positive.

Total cases in Sardarpur has reached 35. The patients are receiving treatment in Dhar. Block medical officer Sheela Mujhalda said that the health department is tracing the contact history of all of these 18 persons, which can be long. The administration is alert and is taking the matter seriously. Mujhalda said that the infected families are neighbours and this is by far the biggest news of the virus spread in the tehsil. People have started hesitating in meeting each other. With festival of Rakshabandhan coming up, many families are reluctant to send their daughters-in-law to their maternal homes for the festival, fearing the virus.

3 house declared containment zone

Barnagar: Three houses were declared containment zones in Bhat Pachlana recently. SDM Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat inspected the containment areas and also interacted with the families. All persons who had come in contact with the confirmed patients were quarantined. Health department is regularly collecting the well-being information of these persons. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar said that a notice has been issued to Ashok Hospital due to suspects of coronavirus cases in the hospital vicinity.

6 discharged, 14 test positive in Khandwa

On Wednesday, six patients were discharged from the district hospital’s Covid Centre after they acing corona. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr D.S Chauhan informed that the patients were 57, 65, 45, 39, 23, 25 years old respectively. The recovered patients appreciated the doctors, nurses and also the arrangements in the District Hospital.

Meanwhile, district got test report of 14 samples positive, while 84 others negative on Wednesday.

District got test report of 98 samples from Medical College Khandwa, out of which 14 patients were tested positive and 84 tested negative.

Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that those patients who tested positive are the residents of Punjab Colony, Prabhuprem Puram Colony Khandwa, vicinity of Jain Shwetambar Ghantaghar, Santoshi Mata Ward Bengali Colony, Gram Rangaav, Police Line Khandwa, Ramnagar, Adarsh Nagar, Behind Chhipa Nagar, Gram Silauda, Hatampura, Ganj Bazaar, Kumhaar Mohalla Khalwa and Sanjay Nagar.

Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that all 81 suspects whose samples were sent to the laboratory were home quarantined. In total 511 patients have been so far discharged after recovering from the infection. Its notable that 12,705 samples have been taken in the district for testing so far.

Pregnant woman tests positive during routine check-up

Satwas is witnessing a spurt in corona cases. According to the district administration a pregnant woman, 25, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. She is receiving treatment in Dewas.

She visited Dr Medha Patel for routine pregnancy check-up, when Dr Patel collected her sample as a precautionary measure as she had cold and cough. The sample turned out to be positive. There are reports that a woman of Malagaon village is also Covid positive.

Another woman, aged 62, resident of ward number two was taken to Indore for treatment of breathlessness and was admitted in a hospital in Indore. Samples of her kin have been collected as a precaution and her residence has been declared containment area. Another woman of ward number five has recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Indore. However, this has not yet added to the records of patients in Dewas.