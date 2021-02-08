Late night call sets comedian Munawar Faruqui free

It was the proverbial slip between the cup and the lip.

A day after a Supreme Court bail order, it took a late night phone call from a Chief Judicial Magistrate to provoke the Indore jail authorities into swiftly making arrangements for the release of the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Faruqui was granted bail on Friday but he was not released as it was claimed the authorities had not received the court order.

In the call on Saturday night, Indore’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) asked the Central Prison authorities in Madhya Pradesh to check the SC's website for the bail order, following which Faruqui was set free, a senior official from the jail administration said on Sunday.

Indore Central Jail's superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre told PTI, "A CJM rang us up on Saturday night. He said if we have not got the SC's official order regarding Faruqui, it can be checked on the apex court's website."

The jail official said they then checked the order which mentioned that all warrants against Faruqui have been stayed.

Eyewitnesses said that the comedian walked out of the jail silently and quietly, possibly to avoid a backlash in the wake of the accusations made against him.