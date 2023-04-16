Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0: Fewer registrations prompt admin to launch publicity blitz

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the top welfare schemes for the girl child in the state, the Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0, is witnessing fewer registrations prompting the administration to publicise the scheme through various means.

The revamped scheme with better benefits was launched on April 1 and people were asked to fill Ladli e-samvad applications to get the benefit of the scheme. Earlier, it had been decided that the registrations would end on April 30, but looking at the response it has now been decided to extend the last date.

Officials said that it appears that people are no longer aware of this scheme or possibly they do not believe that the scheme delivers the promised benefits.

To ensure that people are once again informed about the scheme, all the panchayats in the district would be named ‘Ladli Panchayats’ and they have been asked to hold ‘Ladli Festival’ from May 2 to 12.

“The decline in the registrations may be because there is a communication gap between the officials and the people. A survey suggests that many people who fill up the form under the scheme fail to provide follow-up details. One of the major reasons is that people are not fully aware of the benefit of this scheme.” said Anita Joshi, CDPO Zone 6.

Another CDPO who did not want to be named said that people might be losing interest because the department’s procedure for availing of the scheme is cumbersome and deters the potential beneficiaries, most of whom are poorly educated. Also, the people at the panchayat level do not push this scheme as there is no fixed target, and they do not get anything in return.

The declining figures

The number of registration received in the year 2022-23, have been the least when compared to figures for the last 7 years.

Year

No of Registration

2016- 17

3,12,758

2017- 18

3,23,558

2018- 19

3,32,595

2019- 20

3,31,549

2020- 21

3,45,064

2021- 22

3,19,102

2022- 23

2,44,802

Budget over 200 crore set for LLY 2.0

The state government has earmarked 231.07 crore for Ladli Laxmi Yojna this financial year. Last year Rs 103 crore had been spent, and the benefit of this scheme was given to 42,14,000 girls.

TO PROMOTE GIRL CHILD

To promote the girl child, gram panchayats where no child marriage has taken place, where there is no malnourished girl child, where no crime has been reported against a girl child, where there is 100 per cent vaccination and 100 per cent admission in schools, would be honoured.