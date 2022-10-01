Khetia: 'Women need to know their rights, approach judiciary in case of violations'

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia court judge and chairman of Tehsil Legal Services Committee, judge Ajay Uike inaugurated the women's legal awareness programme in Bhadbhada village. The programme was organised under the direction of District Legal Services Authority and Tehsil Legal Services Authority.

On this occasion, Judge Uikey while giving information about the legal aid provided by the National Legal Services Authority to the destitutes under the legal service schemes.

Judge Uikey said that laws related to women are made with the aim of making them feel safe but in case of violations of their legal rights, they can approach the courts and take the help of arrangements established by the court in this regard.

Judge Uikey said that the Legal Services Authority was established at the district, tehsil and High Court level for legal literacy and legal aid. Most cases of harassment of women in India relate to domestic violence.

The rights of women were secured under the Act, women who are victims of harassment or sexual assault have also been given the right to anonymity. Women need to be educated, only by being educated you will be able to keep the family and society ahead.

Sarpanch Dara Singh Brahmane, district panchayat vice president Lal Singh, advocate Bhagwan Gawle, Manoj Verma, police sub-inspector Mamta Jamre, Paralegal Valiant Manoj Panwar, Pintu Bhosale, Mukesh Panwar and a large number of women and villagers were present in the programme.