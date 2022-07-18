Khetia: Teenager molests minor girl, booked

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy was booked for allegedly molesting a 6-year-old girl here in Khetia town of Barwani district, on Monday. Further investigation into the case is underway.

According to details, a 6-year-old minor girl who along with her family used to live on rent here in the township situated on the main road of the town. A 16-year-old boy approached the girl when the family was away.

The accused took the girl to a room and allegedly molested her for two years. When her mother returned home, she noticed behavioural changes in the girl. The girl could not narrate the incident to her mother at that time but when the two returned to Mumbai, she underwent counselling.

It was revealed that she was mentally disturbed due to regular acts of molestation and harassment. The girl's mother, accompanied by members of an NGO lodged a police complaint in Mumbai, following which the case was sent to the superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Shukla, Barwani. After that a case was registered at Khetia police station and further investigation was on.

Read Also Khetia: Police arrest two motorcycle thieves