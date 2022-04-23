Khetia: HC breather for terminated AYUSH doctors

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a breather for six AYUSH (or Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors from Khetia, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has passed an interim order allowing them to rejoin services till the next date of hearing of their case.

These doctors have challenged the state government’s decision to discontinue their services.

Representing the six doctors Dr Sagar Dubey, Dr Amar Kirade, Dr Sandeep Patil, Dr Ravi Panwar, Dr Rohit Bhanwar and Dr Komita Rathore, advocate Subhash Upadhyay said that his clients had approached High Court after the state government on March 28, passed an order to terminate their services without prior notice.

Advocate Upadhyay informed that all his clients were posted at various Covid care centres in Pansemal and Khetia in Barwani district during the pandemic since April 2020 and had rendered their selfless duties like any other corona warrior without bothering about their lives.

Advocate Upadhyay added that the after going through the petition, the High Court passed the interim order in this regard, issuing notice to the health department of Madhya Pradesh, principal secretary, director of national rural health mission (NRHM), and health officer to give their reply in this regard within the next six weeks.

Dr Dubey and his colleagues were elated over the High Court’s interim orders saying that like him thousands of AYUSH doctors in the state worked selflessly without bothering about their lives. Even though many organisations acknowledged their work and felicitated them, the government removed them overnight from the services, but now High Court has helped them to continue their services in the state, Dr Dubey said.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:11 PM IST