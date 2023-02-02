e-Paper Get App
Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh face defeat in football

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Football competition under Khelo India was inaugurated on Wednesday at Emerald Heights ground. Host Madhya Pradesh faced defeat in the first match itself.

Madhya Pradesh was defeated 2-0 by Arunachal Pradesh. Midul Dule scored both the goals for the winners. In another match, Punjab defeated Kerala 2-1. Amanjot Singh and Lovepreet Singh scored the goals for the winning team. For Kerala, Abhijeet M scored the lone goal.

On Thursday, two matches will be played. The first match will be played between Meghalaya against Orissa and the second match will be played between Karnataka and West Bengal.

