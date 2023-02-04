Khelo India 2022: Collector, SP review preparations in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone district administration is making every effort to capitalise on this excellent opportunity to host players from many states for the upcoming Khelo India Games canoe slalom.

From February 6 to 7, Maheshwar, located on the banks of the Canoe slalom races will be held on the Narmada River. District collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Dharamveer Singh visited the town on Friday to review preparations for the games.

Following his visit to the venue, the Collector directed officers to make comprehensive arrangements in terms of medical care and security for players from various states. He also directed that necessary medical arrangements be made at a private hospital in Kasrawad.

SP Singh stated that the necessary instructions for elaborate security arrangements at the games venue as well as hotels have been given (they would be staying in). The event manager shared information about VIP seating, the technical officers' lounge, the Indian Canoeing Association officers' lounge, the athletics lounge, and athletics resting areas.

According to SDM, authorities have banned swimming activities for security reasons, and Sahastradhara has been declared a restricted area for tourists for two days. The Kevat Samaj Boating Committee has been directed in this regard. Among those present during the visit were SDM Agrim Kumar, SDOP Manohar Gawli, sports officer Pavi Dubey, Tehsildar Mukesh Bamniya, TI Pankaj, Kasrawad Tehsildar Ramesh Sisodiya, and the CMO.