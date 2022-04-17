Khargone Violence Incident: Administration assessing damage to movable and immovable property

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone town which witnessed violence and arson during the Ram Navami procession on April 10 is limping back to normalcy due to the efforts of the district administration and local police.

Now the administration is reaching out to those people who have suffered financial loss in the disturbance. Till Saturday evening, data of 122 shops, houses, vehicles and hand carts has been collected. The administration has divided the loss into two categories - partial and complete.

According to the information received from tehsildar Yogendra Maurya, 50 people have been identified as injured. However, this figure may increase further.

Four shops have been partially damaged while seven have been completely damaged, 70 houses have been partially damaged while 10 have been damaged completely.

Six four-wheelers, 22 two-wheelers and one three-wheeler have been completely damaged, and two hand carts have been destroyed.

For the last three days, district collector Anugrah P, along with the employees of the municipality and revenue department have conducted a survey. Earlier, a similar survey was carried out by the employees of both departments.

Tehsildar Maurya said that after a complete survey of the damage caused, proposals would be sent to the government. An estimate of the damage caused due to the riots has been made based on the data obtained so far. It includes household items, electronic equipment, vehicles, jewellery, etc.

Sawan receives Rs 10k as aid, treatment starts in pvt hospital

Sawan Gangle who suffered wounds during the violence that erupted after the Ram Navami procession was admitted to a private hospital. Sawan, a resident of Anandnagar locality, suffered wounds on his back in the disturbance in the town.

Notably, Khargone district collector Anugarh P reached Anandnagar for the survey, seeing the wounds on his back, the collector had given immediate government assistance and assured treatment in a private hospital. On Saturday, the medical team contacted father Mukesh Gangle and took him to the private hospital Vijayalakshmi where his treatment has since started. Apart from this, on Saturday itself, additional collector SS Mujalda presented a check of Rs 10,000 to Sawan's father.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:09 PM IST