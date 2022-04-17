Bhopal: Guest scholars association hands over memorandum of demands at Hanuman temple

Representatives of the guest scholars association submitted their memorandum of demands at the Hanuman Temple and prayed to bring wisdom to concerned officials, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

“We have been demanding regularization of guest scholars for the past several years. We have adopted all means of protests including giving memorandums to various officials and ministers, dharna, taking out rallies, etc but the government hasn’t taken cognizance of our demands,” said spokesperson of the association, Shankarlal Kharwadia.

He said that several guest scholars have died due to deprivation while several others were forced to commit suicide, still the government hasn’t responded to our demands.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a delegation of the association went to Hanuman Temples in their districts and presented a memorandum at the temple.

“We have prayed that lord Hanuman brings wisdom to the government and concerned officials and they listen to our demands,” said Kharwadia.

President of the association, Devraj Singh said that listening to the demands of guest scholars will not put too much of a financial burden on the government exchequer. Considering this fact the government should take a positive decision about it soon.

At present there are about 2500 guest scholars whose future is at stake due to government policy, added Singh.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:16 PM IST