KHARGONE: Retired teacher averts chain snatching, incidents on rise in Sanawad

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): A chain snatching incident was averted by alertness of an old woman on Thursday whereas a mangalsutra of a woman was snatched by miscreants in Solanki Colony last week. The police are searching for the accused. The incidents of chain snatching are on a rise in Sanawad.

On Thursday, a retired teacher Basanti Jain was standing outside her house. Her domestic help was mopping the floor outside with a stick mop. Two persons on a motorbike drove the bike between the teacher and the maid servant breaking the plastic rod of the mop.

On this, Basanti Bai yelled at the bikers and scolded them. The youth in the black T-shirt riding the bike returned and the pillion rider in a white T-shirt started to argue with retired teacher. Suddenly, he tried to snatch the chain but Jain screamed and raised alarm. As they could not snatch chain, they fled.

Sub inspector Neeraj Lodhi, constable Dinesh Romdhe reached the spot. The whole incident has been captured in a CCTV camera and police are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage.