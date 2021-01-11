Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified man throws chilli powder on 50-year-old woman after making foiled bid to snatch gold chain

BHOPAL: An unidentified youth flung chilli powder on a 50-year-old woman after he failed to snatch her gold chain on Sunday night. The complainant, Jyoti Guru, a resident of Kolar, had visited New Market for shopping.

A youth tried to grab her chain when she was heading towards her four-wheeler in front of Quality restaurant at about 9.30 pm with her family members after shopping. The woman screamed in fear and tried to run. The accused failed to snatch her chain but flung chilli powder on woman and ran away.

The woman and her family members then went to TT Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police said accused disappeared in the crowd as the area is congested.