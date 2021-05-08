Khargone: Over 40 oxygen cylinders given free of cost to needy in Sanawad, office set up to help Covid patients

Sanawad (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Rashid Chauhan, Mushtaq Malik and their colleagues handed over 40 oxygen cylinders to families of corona patients for free at Triangle Square here on Saturday. Chouhan said they will keep distributing cylinders free of cost till the pandemic ends.

Malik said an office has been opened for distribution of oxygen cylinders. People in need can come to office where drinking water, tea and breakfast will be made available to families of corona patients coming from faraway places. Along with this, free masks will be given.

So far, 325 oxygen cylinders have been distributed free of cost. The relatives of corona patients have appreciated the work of Chauhan, Malik and their associates. The support of philanthropists Vishal Yadav, Rashid Zoya, Vishnu Sharma and others has been appreciated.