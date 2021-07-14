Khargone: Mandleshwar has immense tourism potential, says historian Durgesh Rajdeep

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): The holy city of Mandleshwar has immense potential for tourism as it occupies an important place from the religious and historical point of view.

From the religious point of view, Mandaneshwar Mahadev (Chappan Dev), Adi Shankaracharya Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple, Peshwa era Kashi Vishwanath and Juna Ram Temple, Narmada Ghat, Bada Ram Temple are important. Magar Daab, Maharani Laxmibai Tower, Resident House are historically important. Mandaneshwar Mahadev, Gupteshwar Mahadev, Phansi Bedi and Magar Dab can be joined through a tourism circuit. The four sites are located within a radius of 1 kilometre and the government land connecting them can be used to upgrade facilities.

Giving this information, historian Durgesh Rajdeep said, “Gupteshwar Mahadev and Mandaneshwar Mahadev have religious significance. Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple has been the debate place of Adi Shankaracharya and Mandan Mishra, and at this place, Adi Shankaracharya had entered another body and it was here that his body was kept safe for 6 months.

Giving further information, Rajdeep said hanging iron has been a mute spectator to revolt of 1857. More than 150 soldiers of revolutionary Bhima Nayak were hanged here. A temple can be built in the memory of martyrs at this place. To connect these religious and historical places, a bridge can be built.

Former Traders Association president Manish Rathod said, “There is lot of tourism potential in town. The work should be done to explore possibilities”. He added, “If tourists get proper information about historical and religious places, then they will spend their time here. This can become a means of providing employment to youths of area”.