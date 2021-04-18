Khargone: Lockdown extended till April 26, decision taken at Disaster Management Committee meeting

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Disaster Management Committee was held here on Saturday, which MP Gajendra Patel presided over at Swami Vivekananda auditorium. The committee took the decision to extend the lockdown till April 26.
The meeting was attended by MP Jhuma Solanki, MLAs Ravi Joshi, Kedar Dawar and Sachin Birla who appealed to citizens to get vaccinated. At the meeting, collector Anugraha P answered questions of public representatives regarding availability of Remdesivir injections, oxygen and guidelines issued by the government.
Patients who have 25 per cent or more infection in lungs can only be given Remdesivir injection and that too on doctor’s advice. Bhikangaon MLA Solanki, said doctors serving in government hospitals should be sent a proposal from the Crisis Management Group for their inclusion in Corona Warrior Scheme.
Social worker Kalyan Aggarwal said many people think that every Covid patient needs oxygen and injection and start arranging as soon as report comes positive.
5 oxygen machines donated
At the meeting, MLA Joshi gave his consent to collector for purchase of oxygen concentrators worth Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh for purchasing 1,000 Remdesivir injections. Philanthropist Arpit Mukesh Bankar has donated 5 oxygen concentrator machines.
Former MLA Babulal Mahajan, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Collector ML Kanel were present at the meeting.
