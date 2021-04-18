Khargone: Lockdown extended till April 26, decision taken at Disaster Management Committee meeting

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Disaster Management Committee was held here on Saturday, which MP Gajendra Patel presided over at Swami Vivekananda auditorium. The committee took the decision to extend the lockdown till April 26.

The meeting was attended by MP Jhuma Solanki, MLAs Ravi Joshi, Kedar Dawar and Sachin Birla who appealed to citizens to get vaccinated. At the meeting, collector Anugraha P answered questions of public representatives regarding availability of Remdesivir injections, oxygen and guidelines issued by the government.

Patients who have 25 per cent or more infection in lungs can only be given Remdesivir injection and that too on doctor’s advice. Bhikangaon MLA Solanki, said doctors serving in government hospitals should be sent a proposal from the Crisis Management Group for their inclusion in Corona Warrior Scheme.