Khargone: Irregularities found in factories, Rs 42 lakh tobacco seized

KHARGONE: As a part of the drug de-addiction campaign, Khargone administration took an action on two tobacco factories and one establishment in the town on Monday. During the raid, tobacco worth more than Rs 42 lakh was seized in the preliminary investigation.

SDM Omnarayan Singh said that a three-storey deserted house on Khandwa Road and a house in Khaskhaswadi area were searched and a large quantity of tobacco kept in a godown has been seized.

A complete investigation of an establishment located in front of Khasakhwadi house is still pending. In Monday's action, 59.32 quintals of tobacco were seized from the factory located on Khandwa Road. The market value of which is likely to be more than Rs 42 lakh. While 83 sacks of tobacco have been found in Khaskhaswadi's house and Godown.

Illegal factory running in a three-storey deserted house

SDM Singh said that when the three-storey deserted house located on Khandwa Road was searched, it was found that tobacco packing or related work was being done by the workers on all three floors. About 30 workers were found working here. A case has also been made by the Labour Department under the Labour Act.

Similarly, on an investigation of Brajesh Tobacco, a tobacco vendor by the Measurement Department, a case was registered under the Act for irregularities related to tobacco packets and using unverified bites.

Misbranded tobacco packets were also found here and the owner was not able to produce relevant documents when asked for. No fire safety system was found on this premises located in a residential area but being used for commercial purposes.

The tax inspector was also called on the spot and an investigation into tax evasion has been launched. Simultaneously, the MPEB department found that the domestic meter was being used commercially. The department has made a case in this regard. Three places have been sealed.