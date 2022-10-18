Khargone: 'Public service camps are being held to solve people's problems'

BHIKANGAON (KHARGONE): Minister of mineral resources and labour department, Brijendra Pratap Singh was on a day-long visit to Bhikangaon tehsil of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

He participated in the programme organised under Chief Minister Jan Seva Abhiyan and listened to the problems of the applicants and directed the concerned department's officials to redress the grievances on a priority basis.

Addressing the people present there, minister Singh said that the camps are being organised to solve the problems of the people under the public service campaign. The first phase started on October 17.

The applications received during this period are being processed in seconds. Till October 31, applications will also be received in this campaign and they will also be resolved. Singh further said that camps are being organised for schemes run by the Central and state government to ensure that all the eligible beneficiaries get the benefits of the schemes.

All applications coming to the camps will be decided. It is the responsibility of the departments to give benefits as per eligibility. The eligible person will get the benefit of the scheme and those who are ineligible will get the reason or information. These camps are being organised in every panchayat.