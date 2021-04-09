Khargone: District level crisis management committee reviews weekend lockdown measures

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of District Level Crisis Management was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of MP Gajendra Patel at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium soon after lockdown order was issued by state government in the state.
At the meeting, additional collector ML Kanel read out the guidelines issued by state home department. District collector Anugraha P discussed in detail about the lockdown. He said lockdown will be effective in district from Friday 9 pm to 6 am on April 17.
During the lockdown milk will be supplied from 6 am to 9 am daily and from 6 pm to 9 pm. Grocery shops and restaurants can only deliver goods at home. In hotels, people can keep staying but new guests will not be allowed during the lockdown.
Distribution of newspapers will be allowed. Passenger vehicles will not run but freight carriers will be exempted. Schools and Aanganwadis will remain closed and farmers will be able to come to centres from their vehicles only to procure wheat and gram. Vegetable vendors will be able to sell in localities.
Exempted from ban
Movement of goods and services from other states will continue. At the same time, chemists, ration shops, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, ATMs and vegetable shops will remain open. There will be movement of industrial labourers, raw or finished goods for industries, movement of officers and employees of industries, officers and employees of central government, state government and local bodies.
At the same time, the examinees coming and going to the examination centre and the personnel associated with the examination centre will be exempted. Apart from this, ambulance and fire brigade services, citizens moving for vaccination and passengers at bus stand, railway station, airport will be exempted.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)