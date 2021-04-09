Khargone: District level crisis management committee reviews weekend lockdown measures

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of District Level Crisis Management was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of MP Gajendra Patel at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium soon after lockdown order was issued by state government in the state.

At the meeting, additional collector ML Kanel read out the guidelines issued by state home department. District collector Anugraha P discussed in detail about the lockdown. He said lockdown will be effective in district from Friday 9 pm to 6 am on April 17.

During the lockdown milk will be supplied from 6 am to 9 am daily and from 6 pm to 9 pm. Grocery shops and restaurants can only deliver goods at home. In hotels, people can keep staying but new guests will not be allowed during the lockdown.

Distribution of newspapers will be allowed. Passenger vehicles will not run but freight carriers will be exempted. Schools and Aanganwadis will remain closed and farmers will be able to come to centres from their vehicles only to procure wheat and gram. Vegetable vendors will be able to sell in localities.