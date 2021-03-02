Khargone: Balakwada police solve blind murder case in which 50-year-old man was beaten to death

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Balakwada police have solved a blind murder case in which a 50-year-old man was killed after being beaten up with sticks and stones in Baigandi village at about 10.30 pm on February 22, 2021.
The accused have been identified as Virendra Chouhan, 31, Prakash, 25, Akhilesh, 20, resident of Bandhkachh, Ajay Chouhan, 20, and Suresh Badole, 35, all residents of Baigandi village. When questioned by police, accused admitted the crime.
Police said they killed Pawan Verma, 50, resident of Baigandi village, due to enmity over latter’s illicit relationship with a woman. The accused covered the mouth and eyes of the victim with a cloth and then had beat him with sticks and stones. They fled after Pawan became unconscious. The accused were presented in Kasrawad court on March 1.
The accused thrashed Pawan who succumbed to injuries on way to Khargone hospital. A case was registered at Balakwada police station following complaint lodged by his relative Dharmendra Verma.
On directives of SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan, a police team was constituted by police station incharge Varun Tiwari for investigation. Proofs of the crime were collected by the police team from the crime spot.
During investigation, it was found that murderers were from the same village. A sum of Rs 3,000 in pocket of the victim was untouched by them. The investigation further revealed that victim had an illicit relationship with a woman, which was the cause of enmity between the accused and him.
