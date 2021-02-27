Khargone: Police book two for ‘Love Jihad’, girls rescued from Jaam Gate

Mandleshwar (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the complaint lodged by members of Hindu Jagran Manch, the police registered case against two persons under the anti-love jihad provisions on late Friday evening.

According to members of Hindu Jagran Manch, they caught Sohail Khan, a resident of LIG Link Road, Indore, and Hasan Khan, a resident of Krashnabagh Colony, Indore, red-handed while molesting two minors girls belonging to other religion in Jaam Ghat area.

Both the girls are from Musakhedi locality in Indore and were acquainted with accused through social media. Girls told Mandleshwar police that they came in contact with the accused through social media.

On Friday, the accused asked them to come along with them at a nearby café to celebrate birthday of one of them. However, they took them to Jaam Gate in the car against their will. At Jaam Gate, they molested and clicked their pictures on mobile phones. “When we resisted, they threatened us with social humiliation. They asked us to convert religion and marry them,” the girls added.