Madhya Pradesh: 3 peddlers held with 13-gram smack in Mandleshwar

MANDLESHWAR (KHARGONE): Mandleshwar police on Wednesday arrested three peddlers with a 13-gram smack worth Rs 25,000 in Kawadiya village in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Those arrested are: Kamal Patidar, 50, a resident Kavadia village, Rahul Verma, 40, a resident of Raj Mohalla, Mhow and Arun Yogi, 30, a resident of Baheti Colony Sanawad.

Police said Rahul and Arun sold smack to Kamal at Kavadia village. Based on a tip off police have arrested the trio with the banned substance.

Sub-divisional officer (police) Dhurv Kumar Singh said two plastic pouches stuffed with the smack were found on Kamal alias Baba.

Probe revealed that Rahul alias Bhura Verma is a habitual offender and has 47 police cases are registered against him under different sections at Mhow police station.

He was externed from the district in 2001 and 2011 under the National Security Act (NSA) for his involvement in criminal activities.

A case has been registered against trio under relevant sections of NDPS Act, SDOP Singh added.