Khargone: Administration razes Best Bakery for violating laws

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone Municipality, with the help of the revenue department and police team demolished the Best bakery belonging to the person accused of misbehaving with the naib tehsildar and obstructing government work on September 2.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharma Veer Singh and district collector Kumar Purushottam reached the scene and led the demolition of the illegal structure. During which shop owners and labourers protested against the demolition drive. However, two bulldozers carried out the demolitions which were completed in just 1.5 hours.†Drone†surveillance was conducted during the†demolition drive.

During which, SDM Milind Dhoke, ASP Manish Khatri, SDOP Rakesh Mohan Shukla, TI BL Mandloi, CMO Patel, Health Officer Prakash Chitte, Tehsildar Yogendra Singh and other concerned officers besides heavy police force was present.

SDM Dhoke along with CMO Priyanka Patel told that the bakery owner named Amjad Khan did not produce any government documents for the structure. Earlier also, several notices were issued to the concerned person.

Notably, a team of revenue department and local municipality was obstructed in investigation work at Best Bakery by the owner of said bakery. Not only this, the owner Khan misbehaved with naib tehsildar Mahendra Singh Dangi and obstructed government work. The owner was booked at Kotwali police station. Following orders of district collector Purushottam, naib tehsildar T Vishke raided the shop.