Khargone: 60 sensitive polling booths inspected

At the same time, out of the 60 sensitive centres, most of them have been counted recently. Given the law and order, additional security arrangements are being made at these centres.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 08:27 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A team of officials inspected sensitive polling stations of the city regarding urban body elections on Sunday, SDM, Khargone Milind Dhoke said. Due to riots in the city, 60 out of 122 polling stations in the municipality area have been declared sensitive. Whereas in the last election, only 14 centres in the city were considered sensitive.

Also, necessary arrangements of polling stations located at Tawadi Mohalla, Kaharwadi, Kala Deval, Rahim Nagar, Saket Nagar, Vallabh Nagar, Gayatri Mandir and Gaushala Road were examined for the convenience of voters.

Notably, there are 33 wards in the municipality area. A total of 122 polling stations have been set up in these wards. Of these, 60 polling stations in 17 wards have been declared sensitive. Preparations are being made to keep the security system tight at these stations and each station is being closely inspected by the team of police, revenue and NAPA officers.

Apart from the SDM, SDOP, Rohit, CMO Priyanka Patel, police station in-charge BL Mandloi and Deputy Engineer were also included.

