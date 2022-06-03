e-Paper Get App

Khandwa: Speeding bus hits two-wheeler, 2 dead

The accident took place near Sulgaon on Thursday evening, when the two-wheeler riders were travelling to Mohana from Sanawad, an official said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed when a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler in Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

A speeding bus hit the two-wheeler, killing both the riders on the spot, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Seema Alawa said.

Bodies of the victims Anand Ram, (50), and Panna Lal, (50), were sent to civil hospital in Sanawad, she said. The bus involved in the accident was impounded and further probe is underway, the official added.

