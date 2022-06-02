Khandwa: Patient injured in attack by four persons in district hospital

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A patient admitted to the district hospital in Khandwa was grievously injured after four unidentified accused attacked him with knives.

The incident was reported at 2 am on Thursday and the patient was identified as Sohail, a resident of Singhai Talai locality. He was referred to Indore after the incident.

Moghat police based on the CCTV footage rounded up four accused involved in an attack.

Victim’s brother informed that Sohail was admitted to the hospital after he was attacked by four people a couple of days back.

He added that on an intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when he was present at the hospital, four accused Shahrukh Hathoda, Kallu, Bablu and Kasim attacked his brother with knives.

Meanwhile, the incident raised questions over the security arrangement at the hospital. Patients and their attendees claimed that no security has been present at the gate and patients and their kin's life remained in threat.

When contacted on the matter, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said that cases have been registered against both the parties in the past. After the incident, local police are searching for the accused. Some accused have been rounded up. Strict action will be taken against them, said Chauhan.

